Piper Sandler Cuts Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target to $16.00

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SOVO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SOVO opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -47.31. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,905,638.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,905,638.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 21,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $299,767.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,864,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands



Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

