Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $67.67 million and approximately $108,160.85 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00260299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00085100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,887,615 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

