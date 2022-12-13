Pittards plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PTD stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.74) on Tuesday. Pittards has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 69.50 ($0.85). The firm has a market cap of £7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

