Pittards plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pittards Stock Performance
PTD stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.74) on Tuesday. Pittards has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 69.50 ($0.85). The firm has a market cap of £7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50.
Pittards Company Profile
