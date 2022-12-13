Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

