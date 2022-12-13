Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Performance

PLRTF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

