Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Performance
PLRTF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Rock Technologies (PLRTF)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.