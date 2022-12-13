Polymath Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $194.95 million and $1.96 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00439553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020890 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002089 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20325695 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,059,560.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.