Populous Price Hits $0.0632 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $136,901.17 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00512642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $884.91 or 0.04985410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.45 or 0.30374290 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

