PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.50

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of PowerSchool
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.