PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.50

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

