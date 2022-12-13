Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Up 68.9% in November

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POAI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

