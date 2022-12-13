Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Up 489.1% in November

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 489.1% from the November 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,904,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIEI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Premier Biomedical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.

