Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Principal Value ETF Stock Performance
Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,848. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF
