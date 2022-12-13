Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,848. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000.

