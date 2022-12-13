Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day moving average of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

