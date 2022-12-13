Private Trust Co. NA Has $6.38 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $377.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

