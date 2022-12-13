Prom Price Up 0% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Prom has a total market cap of $84.36 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00025966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00241099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.5903953 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,054,143.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

