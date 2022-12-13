Prometeus Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00025981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $88.61 million and approximately $302,194.01 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

