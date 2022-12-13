Prometeus (PROM) Reaches One Day Volume of $343,157.77

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00026486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $90.54 million and $343,157.77 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

