PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 7,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 248,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PROS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

