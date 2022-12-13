ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Down 3.3%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 47,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,374,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 36.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 188,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 270,018 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $12,447,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 473.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 448,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.