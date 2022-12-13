Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 75,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,133,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Proterra by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Proterra by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Proterra by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.