PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PIFMY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 4,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFMY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.