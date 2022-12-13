Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 26,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($78.95) to €82.00 ($86.32) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($71.58) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

