Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($66.32) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, December 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €0.34 ($0.36) on Tuesday, hitting €51.74 ($54.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($43.48) and a 1 year high of €109.25 ($115.00). The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.48.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

