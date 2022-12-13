Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Q2 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Q2 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $82.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Q2

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.