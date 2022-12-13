Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.08.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Q2 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Q2 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Q2 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $82.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.