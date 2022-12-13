Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00012865 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $238.11 million and $36.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.87 or 0.07437380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00034095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00076471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,450,860 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.