Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Quant has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $122.58 or 0.00691503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $39.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00511462 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.16 or 0.05079003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.86 or 0.30304364 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
