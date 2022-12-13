QuarkChain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46.55 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

