QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $106.25 million and $131,430.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00241849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00103956 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $131,765.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.