Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 110000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

