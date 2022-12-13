Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,218 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

