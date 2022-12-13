Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,563,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 98,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.