Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.34

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 748121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -165.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.