RAMP (RAMP) Tops One Day Volume of $210,939.99

RAMP (RAMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 83.6% higher against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $210,939.99 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $901.12 or 0.05163023 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00511478 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.29 or 0.30305318 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

