Rarible (RARI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00011934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

