Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,375 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $84,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 203,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 864.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

