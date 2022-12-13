Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 386,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Real Brands, Inc engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products.

