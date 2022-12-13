Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 391 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. SouthState comprises 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after acquiring an additional 444,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,665,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 11,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,003,643.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,883 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,045. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

