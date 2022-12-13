Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 76.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $98.39. 9,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,642. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

