Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

