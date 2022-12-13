Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,685,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,155 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,618 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,861,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 726,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Infinera Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 38,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,537. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.