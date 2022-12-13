Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.74. 106,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,866. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

