Regal Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 207.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $273.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

