Regal Partners Ltd Sells 80,884 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,884 shares during the quarter. Vimeo comprises about 0.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.38% of Vimeo worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vimeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vimeo

Several analysts have commented on VMEO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

