Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Zai Lab comprises approximately 0.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Zai Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 14.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.6 %

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ZLAB opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.