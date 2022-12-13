Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,602 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 4.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $250,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,713 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. 62,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,347. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

