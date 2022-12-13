Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $371,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 43,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,764. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

