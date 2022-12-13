Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 372,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,130,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.