Rent the Runway Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,595 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 192% compared to the typical volume of 889 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 127.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,031. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.