Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 13th (ACCYY, AEOXF, AFLYY, CJREF, CMPGY, DEO, DLAKY, EDNMY, EMSHF, ENGIY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 13th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €125.00 ($131.58) to €134.00 ($141.05).

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.65 ($1.74) to €1.45 ($1.53).

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.60.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,150 ($26.38).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46).

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.00 ($9.47). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($62.11) to €63.00 ($66.32). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 590 to CHF 600. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from SEK 85 to SEK 90.

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 157 to CHF 160.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 120 ($1.47).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($1.90).

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($72.38) to GBX 6,200 ($76.06).

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$35.50 to C$35.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €862.00 ($907.37) to €900.00 ($947.37).

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.50 ($15.26) to €16.00 ($16.84). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86).

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €93.00 ($97.89) to €105.00 ($110.53). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $174.00.

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,050 ($49.69) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28).

