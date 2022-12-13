Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.65

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$92.65 and last traded at C$91.00, with a volume of 339168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.09.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The firm has a market cap of C$27.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.00.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.736 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$820,407.67. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

