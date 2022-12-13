Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

